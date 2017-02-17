This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BankUnited, a proud corporate partner of the Miami Dolphins, recently presented 17-year-old Ali Choueiki of North Miami Beach Senior High School with a $1,000 cash prize and a meeting with Miami Dolphins football player Jarvis Landry as part of BankUnited’s sponsorship of the 4 Downs for Finance financial literacy program.

Choueiki wrote the award-winning essay that earned him a $1,000 cash prize and meet and greet. The reception and check presentation took place recently in the Dolphins locker room at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

In writing about the importance of saving money, Choueiki notes that, as a high school senior with numerous financial responsibilities such as senior class events, a phone bill, food and leisure activities, “there are times where I have to dig into my savings account. Also, I am planning on going to college out of state, so whenever I have any financial issues I can use the money I have saved,” Choueiki writes.

4 Downs for Finance encourages Florida students to access age-appropriate money tips throughout the football season and submit an essay on a financial literacy topic.

Rajinder P. Singh, BankUnited president and CEO, was on hand to present the award to Choueiki.