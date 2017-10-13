Bijou Bay Harbor Announces Exclusive Partnership with Pordes Residential

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Pordes Residential has been tapped to be the exclusive sales and marketing firm for Bijou Bay Harbor. A leader in real estate sales known for stepping in and revitalizing sales, Pordes Residential is poised to successfully sell out the remaining residences with its strong South Florida foothold and extensive global reach. Developed by Ability by Acierto, Bijou broke ground in early 2017 and is currently 70 percent sold.

“We are excited to embark on this new partnership and sell the remaining inventory at this one-of-a-kind development,” said Mark Pordes, CEO of Pordes Residential. “We understand the developer’s vision and are excited to roll out our strategic plan to embark on a successful sales campaign for the developer.”

Located on the serene Bay Harbor Islands, Bijou Bay Harbor is an intimate, nine story waterfront property unlike any other development currently on the market. The development offers exclusivity, consisting of only 41 residences, ranging from 900 to 2,100 square feet. In addition, the boutique development offers a breathtaking collection of one to three-bedroom residences as well as luxurious penthouses. The sleek, contemporary architecture by Revuelta Architecture International combined with Adriana Hoyos’ bold interior design blends the beauty of the area’s natural surroundings with the modern aesthetics of our South Florida skyline.

“With Pordes’ stellar reputation and strong database of brokers and prospective buyers, we are confident they will tap into their domestic and international buyer pools to help make Bijou a reality not only for us, but for our end-users as well,” said Robert Morales, Vice President of Operations for Ability by Acierto.

Pordes Residential has over 25 years of experience and is a leader in luxury residential real estate sales in South Florida and beyond with over $1.5 billion in closed transactions. With offices in Miami, Argentina, Sao Paulo, New York, Las Vegas, Toronto and Mexico City, the firm’s extensive global reach and results-oriented approach made it an idyllic partner for Bijou. Pordes Residential brings to Bijou Bay Harbor unrivaled expertise in today’s market, with its successful track record, market insights and proven strategies. The firm has extensive experience in the Bay Harbor Islands market and adjacent neighborhoods, having successfully sold out projects such as One Bal Harbour and Canyon Ranch after stepping in midstream. Pordes Residential has been the sales and marketing firm of choice for Latin American developers of some of the most well-known U.S. luxury waterfront properties.

“At Pordes Residential, we offer a true hands-on approach by senior management, which gives developers the confidence that their project will be properly positioned and represented,” said Adam Kaufman, Vice President of Sales and Operations for Pordes Residential.

Nestled on a quiet island sanctuary, Bijou is situated away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet still connected to the best aspects of the South Florida lifestyle. The neighborhood is one of South Florida’s best kept secrets, offering residents an elegant island lifestyle that is still close to some of South Florida’s biggest cities including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Hollywood. Besides an tranquil location, which is just blocks away from Bal Harbour Shops and uncrowded beaches, Bijou’s offers residents cutting-edge amenities, including an infinity-edge pool bay views, a poolside lounge area with cabanas and chaises, an outdoor bar and dining spaces, and a fire pit with comfortable social citing.

For more information, please visit www.bijoubayharbor.com and www.pordesresidential.com.