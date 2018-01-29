Biscayne Cove Condominium Association welcomes new President, Lois Lax

Biscayne Cove Condominium Association has a long and strong history of providing top-tier service and extended amenities to the residents of their 592 units, with approximately 1,400 people. The Board of Directors, under the leadership of Madeline Giardiello, has overseen the gating of the community, renovations to the garage and third floor deck which will soon offer residents upgraded basketball, tennis and handball courts and a running track.

Biscayne Cove recently had their annual election and Lois Lax, who has been on the board for the past 18 years as Secretary and Vice President, is now the President. Giardiello says “It has been a great honor to serve as President of this beautiful community.”

Joining Lax on the 2018 Board of Directors are: Madeline Giardiello, Vice President; Oliver Gross, Treasurer; Shelly Macin Buncher, Secretary and Gladys Saltos, Director.

Biscayne Cove is located at 18151 NE 31st Court, Aventura 33160. For more information, visit www.biscondo.com