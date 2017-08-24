Brijesh P. Mehta, MD recognized for groundbreaking work

Dr. Brijesh P. Mehta, Director of Stroke and Neurocritical Care in the Neuroscience Institute of Memorial Healthcare System, was recently honored as the 2017 recipient of the Marilyn Crook EMS Pioneer Award during the annual Florida Department of Health Emergency Medical Services Awards.

This award recognizes an individual who has advanced the EMS profession and/or system through visionary leadership. Among the trait sought as an honoree is one who has dedicated themselves to setting directions and creating patient focus, clear and visible values, as well as high expectations. The award also recognizes efforts of the recipient in ensuring the creation of strategies, systems, and methods designed to achieve performance excellence, as well as their commitment to stimulating innovation, building knowledge and capabilities, and ensuring EMS sustainability.

“Dr. Mehta blazed a trail to revolutionize stroke care in Broward County by establishing the bar for best practices in emergency stroke care in the region,” said Randy Gonzalez, EMT-P, RN, MPA, Division Chief of Miramar Fire Rescue Department, a nominating agency. “Upon filling his position as a neurointerventional surgeon almost three years ago, he immediately reached out to all area fire-rescue agencies to not only introduce himself, but to share his vision and mission to improve stroke care with the goal to maximize patient outcomes.”

Through the development of partnerships with area emergency medical services, he began to educate EMS on stroke protocols and importance of prehospital notifications to help reduce time to treatment for patients improving the delivery time of sensitive treatments. By introducing new technologies and procedures, Memorial’s Comprehensive Stroke Centers perform among the highest volume of endovascular stroke procedures in the country.

“The EMS Pioneer of the Year award recognizes the collective work and dedication of our medics for acute stroke care,” said Mehta. “The success of the Memorial Healthcare System’s stroke program would not have been possible without the work of our EMS colleagues in advancing the pre-hospital stroke protocols that enable our in-hospital stroke team to expedite the delivery of time sensitive treatments consistently for each and every patient. With a stroke – time is brain – and the full integration of pre-hospital care by EMS and the Memorial stroke centers increases the chance for a meaningful recovery for our patients.”