Howard Wein Hospitality Launches Two New Restaurant Concepts This Summer

Hollywood, FL (June 20, 2016) – This summer, Howard Wein Hospitality (HWH) debuts two new restaurants located at Diplomat Landing overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. Bristol’s Burgers features ingredient-driven burgers served exclusively on house-baked sub rolls, boozy and non-boozy milkshakes made with homemade ice cream, and a full bar celebrating retro-inspired cocktails. Portico is a rustic outdoor beer and wine garden serving over 20 beers, wines and cocktails, all on tap, and a menu of light Italian fare.

Bristol’s Burgers, now open, is a timeless burger joint with modern upgrades in food, drink and design. The unique oval-shaped burgers, created using a proprietary signature blend of beef, will be served on house-made sub rolls and accompanied by ingredient-driven toppings.

The menu will highlight five signature burgers including the House Cheeseburger with melted cheddar, house-made pickles and Louis dressing, and the Porter Barbeque Burger with griddled onions, Monterey jack, and porter barbeque sauce. Other modern twists include a vegan quinoa burger, and the option to request a fresh-baked gluten-free roll for any burger.

Other highlights from the menu include a unique selection of “wedge” salads, sure-to-be-the-best-you’ve-ever-had chicken wings, the onion “brick” with grilled lemons and horseradish sauce and mini Chicago-style hot dogs also served on house-baked buns.

The bar at Bristol’s Burgers includes a wide selection of retro-inspired cocktails such as the Bristol’s Iced Tea and Build A Mule as well as Lemon Drop and Sex On The Beach shots, among others. Milkshakes include the very adult Southern Belle, a frosty blend of vanilla ice cream, caramel and bourbon, and the kid-friendly Lunch Box with vanilla ice cream, grape jelly and peanut butter cups.

Portico, opening later in June, is a waterfront beer and wine garden serving sharable, light Italian favorites with an exclusively on tap beer and wine program. An assortment of small plates like Fried Green Beans, Roasted Cauliflower and Kale-Avocado Salad will be available alongside charcuterie and specialty cheese boards. Six signature pizzas including the Roasted Tomato and Mozzarella, the Arugula, Speck and Parmesan and the Bianca Gorgonzola round out the offerings.

The grazing style menu is designed to pair with any of the 20 tap beverages, all served in seven ounce glasses, encouraging the conviviality of sipping, tasting and plate swapping. Old and new world wines, local craft beers, beloved imports and even the house signature Americano cocktail, will all be available on tap. The Portico experience is well suited to its location just steps away from the Diplomat Landing Marina, where in addition to gazing at the resident yachts, guests can entertain themselves with outdoor games like ping pong, corn hole and ring toss.