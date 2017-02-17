L BAR COCKTAIL AND MUSIC LOUNGE AT SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO

Broward’s Best Kept Secret for Killer Cocktails Unveils Exciting New Entertainment Line-up

L Bar, cocktail lounge and live music venue housed in the lobby of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, has been an under-the-radar must for scene-makers and cocktail enthusiasts since it was unveiled in 2015. Located in the heart of the action and sporting a sleek and sophisticated design by David Mexico Group, L Bar is just steps from the hotel’s buzzing casino floor and adjacent from its critically-acclaimed new-style Japanese restaurant, Kuro. Now, the folks behind the buzz have announced several exciting new entertainment elements, sure to keep the social scene at L Bar tuned in, well into 2017.

Beginning February 2017, L Bar will be home to a regular rotating roster of live musical acts and DJs. Below is an overview of the upcoming calendar.

Thursday, February 16: Live Art Night with Brandon Koek and DJ Cardi (Lounge, Nu Disco)

Friday, February 17: The Details (Live Rock, Classic Rock, Unplugged)

Saturday, February 18: Saturdays with DJ Hen Siso (Resident DJ)

Thursday, February 23: New Disco Boys, a DJ duo (Lounge)

Friday, February 24: Karina Iglesias (Live R&B, Soul, Funk)

Saturday, February 25: Saturdays with DJ Hen Siso (Resident DJ)

Additionally, the hotel has formally introduced Hard Rock Sessions, an exclusive series of unannounced, surprise, intimate live musical performances by both established and up-and-coming alternative rock acts. Created by Seminole Hard Rock in collaboration with The Shark 104.3 FM radio, Hard Rock Sessions is a one-of-a-kind intimate opportunity for music lovers to get up close and personal with some of today’s hottest acts, all the while enjoying some of the best pours in town. Recent performers who popped up include Fitz and the Tantrums; Silversun Pickups; Vance Joy and 1975, among others. Grammy-winning rocker Melissa Etheridge has also graced the L Bar musical stage to play a set of her top hits and mingle with fans.

Schedule is subject to change. There is no charge for attending a show at L Bar.

But what to drink when you’re lounging at L Bar? Beyond an abundantly stocked full bar and an A-team of drink-slingers prepared to dazzle with perfectly made classics and on-the-spot improvisations, L Bar features an amazing menu of signature craft cocktails. Made with fresh seasonal produce, house-made syrups and inventive techniques, the menu is progressive, yet tips a hat at tradition. Signature selections ($13) include Queens Park Swizzle – Ron Zacapa rum, mint, bitters and lime; Passion Flower – passion fruit, lemon juice and Ketel One; Rosemary Dirty Martini – the original reimagined with vodka or gin, rosemary, a garlic-infused olive brine and vermouth; and the Jack Rose – Lairds apple brandy, pomegranate syrup and lime juice.

In addition to the surprise element built into the Hard Rock Sessions program, the bar program has a few hidden delights as well. Since it launched, L Bar has earned a fan base for its amazing tequila and mezcal menu, an intriguing part of the allure is the Menu Secreto – a secret, have-to-ask-for-it cocktail menu ($13). “Part of the fun of L Bar is discovery,” says Justin Wyborn, Vice president of Food & Beverage for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. “Whether you plan for or stumble upon a great DJ, a band you don’t know (but now do), an artist you love who is suddenly playing three feet from you, or acquaint yourself with a menu of specialty cocktails you can secretly ask for or be offered, L Bar is a place where your night out takes an exciting and unexpected turn,” added Wyborn. Menu Secreto items change regularly but current offerings include the Mexican Firing Squad – Patrón blanco, grenadine, lime juice, bitters and the Dos – Herradura Resposado, mint, lime, bitters and ginger beer.