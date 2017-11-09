Builders Association of South Florida Honors Florida East Coast Realty’s Mr. Tibor Hollo with Lifetime Achievement Award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Real estate veteran recognized for 60 plus years of commitment and contributions to Miami’s building industry

On Saturday, November 4th, South Florida’s top real estate professionals and building visionaries gathered together at the East Miami Hotel for the Builders Association of South Florida (BASF) 2018 Installation Gala. The gala recognizes distinguished leaders of the building industry for their continued commitment and dedication to the success of South Florida and its expansion. Among the honorees, Mr. Tibor Hollo, Chairman and President of Florida East Coast Realty (FECR), was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his exceptional contributions, dedication and excellence in the building industry in South Florida.

At the gala, guests enjoyed an evening of cocktails, a formal presentation from BASF and award winners, dinner and dancing. Attendees included the FECR team, the Hollo family and friends, as well as members of the South Florida building community.

“It is a true honor to be recognized by the Builders Association of South Florida as this year’s Lifetime Achievement award winner,” said Mr. Hollo. “Arriving in the U.S. more than six decades ago, I’ve witnessed firsthand Miami’s growth into the beautiful, bustling city that it is today. I am extremely proud of my team at Florida East Coast Realty which has played an integral role in Miami’s development, from building the first high-rise in Brickell to the tallest building in Florida, Panorama Tower. We look forward to continuing the transformation of Miami’s skyline one building at a time.”

Highly-regarded by his peers, Mr. Hollo is a true pioneer and one of Miami’s most innovative visionaries. Over 60 years ago, he forged a path for the future by constructing the very first high-rise building on Brickell Avenue, Rivergate Plaza. The concept of living, working, and playing in the urban core long has been his dream, brought to life through his many developments, especially in the Omni/Venetia area and the Brickell corridor. Mr. Hollo’s projects in the Miami area include a significant number of major high-rise residential, commercial, and mixed-use buildings, including Opera Tower, Venetia/The Grand, and Panorama Tower—the tallest residential building south of Manhattan. His vision has truly taken shape on a large scale, as evidenced by the growth and excitement permeating the areas in and surrounding Downtown.

