Children Experience Art through Aventura Mall’s Annual smART Gallery

From Thursday, April 12 to Saturday, April 14, Aventura Mall will present its 2nd annual smART Gallery, a free pop-up exhibition geared to children and families. The unique gallery will feature art from dozens of local artists, all on display at children’s eye-level to maximize their experience. The event will also include interactive arts and crafts activities for ages 12 and under.

smART Gallery will benefit the Miami-Dade Family Learning Partnership, a non-profit organization that promotes literacy and parent-skill building across Miami-Dade County. All artwork will be for sale, with proceeds benefitting the organization and the artists.

Anabel Llopis, senior director of sales and marketing for Aventura Mall, said literacy and art are at the core of the shopping center’s mission to enhance the lives of local residents. smART Gallery will also welcome hundreds of students from area grade schools.

“smART gallery provides a fantastic experience for families and children of all ages,” Llopis said. “For many, this is their first time visiting a gallery, so we present art in an engaging, interactive way. Kids realize that art can be fun and it sets them on path to enjoying culture.”

smART Gallery will be open Thursday, April 12 and Friday, April 13 from 4 – 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. It will be located on the 2nd level of the Expansion Wing near Zara. Visitors should park in the new garage on the east side of the property next to Aventura Slide Tower. For more information, call 305-935-1110.