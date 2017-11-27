Cirque du Soleil announces its 41st original production, a new touring show under the big top

IN MIAMI NEXT TO HARD ROCK STADIUM STARTING DECEMBER 15, 2017
M83 serves as composer and musical director for VOLTATM
Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to announce a new production that will premiere in Miami this December: Cirque du Soleil VOLTATM, written and directed by Bastien Alexandre and with Jean Guibert as the director of creation. International electronic group M83, previously announced as composer and musical director, brings his space-age future pop sound to the Cirque du Soleil stage for the first time ever. The show will be presented under the Big Top next to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami starting December 15, 2017. The name VOLTA refers to a sudden about-face, a change in emotion or idea often used in poetry. It also speaks to the jolt of energy delivered through the show.
Tickets are available now by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783). Tickets are available starting from $40.
The show
VOLTA tells a spellbinding story about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail. Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports, the show weaves the adrenaline rush of acrobatics into a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score.
VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one’s true potential, and the power of the group to make that possible. It celebrates freedom as a movement.
WAZ, a popular gameshow host, has lost touch with his inner self in the pursuit of fame, pulling others in the trap of instant glory. But as doubt sets in, WAZ is enlightened by childhood memories as he encounters “free spirits” who open doors to his inner soul he has long kept shut. On his high-voltage search for meaning, will WAZ find the courage to relinquish his fame, reconnect with his true self, and shine bright?
The creative team
VOLTA’s creative team comprises 15 creators under the artistic guidance of Jean-François Bouchard:
Bastien Alexandre Writer and Director
Jean Guibert Director of Creation
Bruce Rodgers Set Designer
Zaldy Goco Costume Designer
M83 Composer and Musical Director
Julie Perron Choreographer
Martin Labrecque Lighting Designer
Thibaut Duverneix Video Content Designer
Jean-Michel Caron Sound Designer
Anne Séguin Poirier Props Designer
Rob Bollinger Acrobatic Performance Designer
Philippe Aubertin Acrobatic Performance Designer
Jaque Paquin Acrobatic Equipment and Rigging Designer
Eleni Uranis Make up Designer
Manon Beaudoin Character’s guide
Partner
Forsythe Technology is the Official Sponsor of Cirque du Soleil VOLTA in Miami.
Social Media:
Twitter: @Cirque #VOLTA
Instagram: cirquedusoleil #VOLTA
Be the first to comment on "Cirque du Soleil announces its 41st original production, a new touring show under the big top"