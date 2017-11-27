Cirque du Soleil announces its 41st original production, a new touring show under the big top

IN MIAMI NEXT TO HARD ROCK STADIUM STARTING DECEMBER 15, 2017

M83 serves as composer and musical director for VOLTATM

Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to announce a new production that will premiere in Miami this December: Cirque du Soleil VOLTATM, written and directed by Bastien Alexandre and with Jean Guibert as the director of creation. International electronic group M83, previously announced as composer and musical director, brings his space-age future pop sound to the Cirque du Soleil stage for the first time ever. The show will be presented under the Big Top next to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami starting December 15, 2017. The name VOLTA refers to a sudden about-face, a change in emotion or idea often used in poetry. It also speaks to the jolt of energy delivered through the show.

Tickets are available now by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783). Tickets are available starting from $40.

The show

VOLTA tells a spellbinding story about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail. Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports, the show weaves the adrenaline rush of acrobatics into a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score.

VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one’s true potential, and the power of the group to make that possible. It celebrates freedom as a movement.

WAZ, a popular gameshow host, has lost touch with his inner self in the pursuit of fame, pulling others in the trap of instant glory. But as doubt sets in, WAZ is enlightened by childhood memories as he encounters “free spirits” who open doors to his inner soul he has long kept shut. On his high-voltage search for meaning, will WAZ find the courage to relinquish his fame, reconnect with his true self, and shine bright?

The creative team

VOLTA’s creative team comprises 15 creators under the artistic guidance of Jean-François Bouchard:

Bastien Alexandre Writer and Director

Jean Guibert Director of Creation

Bruce Rodgers Set Designer

Zaldy Goco Costume Designer

M83 Composer and Musical Director

Julie Perron Choreographer

Martin Labrecque Lighting Designer

Thibaut Duverneix Video Content Designer

Jean-Michel Caron Sound Designer

Anne Séguin Poirier Props Designer

Rob Bollinger Acrobatic Performance Designer

Philippe Aubertin Acrobatic Performance Designer

Jaque Paquin Acrobatic Equipment and Rigging Designer

Eleni Uranis Make up Designer

Manon Beaudoin Character’s guide

Partner

Forsythe Technology is the Official Sponsor of Cirque du Soleil VOLTA in Miami.

