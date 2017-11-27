Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Cirque du Soleil announces its 41st original production, a new touring show under the big top

By: Community News |November 27, 2017

unnamedIN MIAMI NEXT TO HARD ROCK STADIUM STARTING DECEMBER 15, 2017

M83 serves as composer and musical director for VOLTATM

Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to announce a new production that will premiere in Miami this December: Cirque du Soleil VOLTATM, written and directed by Bastien Alexandre and with Jean Guibert as the director of creation. International electronic group M83, previously announced as composer and musical director, brings his space-age future pop sound to the Cirque du Soleil stage for the first time ever. The show will be presented under the Big Top next to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami starting December 15, 2017. The name VOLTA refers to a sudden about-face, a change in emotion or idea often used in poetry. It also speaks to the jolt of energy delivered through the show.

 

Tickets are available now by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783). Tickets are available starting from $40.

 

The show

VOLTA tells a spellbinding story about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail. Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports, the show weaves the adrenaline rush of acrobatics into a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score.

 

VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one’s true potential, and the power of the group to make that possible. It celebrates freedom as a movement.

 

WAZ, a popular gameshow host, has lost touch with his inner self in the pursuit of fame, pulling others in the trap of instant glory. But as doubt sets in, WAZ is enlightened by childhood memories as he encounters “free spirits” who open doors to his inner soul he has long kept shut. On his high-voltage search for meaning, will WAZ find the courage to relinquish his fame, reconnect with his true self, and shine bright?

 

The creative team

VOLTA’s creative team comprises 15 creators under the artistic guidance of Jean-François Bouchard:

Bastien Alexandre                   Writer and Director

Jean Guibert                            Director of Creation

Bruce Rodgers                        Set Designer

Zaldy Goco                              Costume Designer

M83                                         Composer and Musical Director

Julie Perron                             Choreographer

Martin Labrecque                   Lighting Designer

Thibaut Duverneix                  Video Content Designer

Jean-Michel Caron                  Sound Designer

Anne Séguin Poirier                Props Designer

Rob Bollinger                          Acrobatic Performance Designer

Philippe Aubertin                    Acrobatic Performance Designer

Jaque Paquin                           Acrobatic Equipment and Rigging Designer

Eleni Uranis                             Make up Designer

Manon Beaudoin                    Character’s guide

 

Partner

Forsythe Technology is the Official Sponsor of Cirque du Soleil VOLTA in Miami.

 

