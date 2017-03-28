In honor of being named a Tree City USA for the 20th consecutive year by the National Arbor Day Foundation, the City of Aventura invites the community to its annual Earth Day and Arbor Day celebration. The ceremony will be held at 9:30 AM on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center located at 3385 NE 188 Street.

Aventura City of Excellence School students will showcase a dedication with art as well as music and dance performances. The City will also recognize local businesses and residential communities by presenting them with 2017 Aventura GO GREEN Recognition awards for their efforts to reduce energy consumption and encourage sustainability. The City’s GO GREEN campaign encourages all City departments and the community to practice environmental sustainability by making responsible decisions that reduce negative impacts on the environment, save energy, and lower operational costs.