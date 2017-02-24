Whether you are a parent with young children, an art enthusiast or someone who enjoys outdoor activities and healthy living, the City of Aventura has many exciting events coming up that cater to all age groups in the community. And the best part is…they are all free to the public.

Every other Saturday of the month, the Green Market allows Aventura residents to support local businesses by purchasing fruits and vegetables, as well as other items such as juices, breads, jams and much more. The next Green Market is scheduled to take place on February 19, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Founders Park South.

For those who enjoy bike riding around our community, don’t miss out on the City of Aventura and Aventura Police Department’s “Ride with the Police” on Sunday, February 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at Founders Park. This bike safety and ride event will promote safe cycling practices, followed by a bike ride at 10 a.m. where members of the Police Department will escort the community along a safe bike ride with stops at various parks along the way.

If you’ve got children or grandchildren around, don’t miss our upcoming Movie Night. On March 4, the City will be showing the movie “Trolls” at Founders Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie will starts promptly at 7 p.m. We also have movies nights scheduled for April 1 and May 6, 2017. Popcorn will be sold and food trucks will be on-site.

Another great family event for all ages that will feature art, music and culture is our upcoming “Arts, Crafts, and All that Jazz” festival taking place on Saturday, March 11 from noon to 5 p.m. at Founders Park. Painters, crafters, photographers, quilters, sculptors, jewelers, and other artisans have the opportunity to showcase and sell their handmade art. This event will also feature live entertainment by the Nicole Yarling Quartet, the South Florida Jazz Orchestra and the University of Miami Frost School of Music Jazz Ensemble.

Founders Park is located at 3105 NE 190 Street, Aventura, FL 33180.

To stay up-to-date on the latest happenings, visit cityofaventura.com and be sure to sign up for MyAventura, the City’s electronic newsletter.