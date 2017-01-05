The City of Aventura has updated its Green Market schedule for the remainder of the 2016-17 season. The market will continue to be held through April of 2017 at Founders Park South located at 3105 NE 190 Street from 9 AM – 1 PM on the following Sundays, weather permitting: January 8 and 22, February 5 and 19, March 5 and 19, and April 22.

The Green Market is intended to foster community and support local businesses. Fruit and vegetable farmers and specialty food producers including but not limited to artisan bakers, juicers, jelly & jam makers, as well as oil & vinegar mixologists will be selling their goods at the market.

Interested vendors are encouraged to participate and are welcome to contact Colleen Sullivan at Colleen@seastarevent.com and/or at 954-618-9977. Tent space is limited and will be assigned in the order received.

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com or contact Founders Park at 305-466-0183.