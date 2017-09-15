City of Aventura Hurricane Irma Recovery Efforts

The City of Aventura continues active recovery caused by Hurricane Irma and is providing the following important information to its residents:

Recovery Information

Please be advised that storm debris that occurred on private property cannot be placed on public property for removal. Anyone caught doing this will be issued a notice of warning and then a code violation citation.

Residents who have sustained losses can begin applying for FEMA assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 1-800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. any day of the week.

If you need to consult an insurance expert, call the Florida Department of Financial Services’ insurance helpline at 1-877-693-5236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday or visit www.myfloridacfo.com.

To report specific information about price gouging, please call 1-866-966-7226 or visit www.myfloridalegal.com. Keep your receipt or take a photograph of the displayed charge to support your complaint.

The Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Program is now available to businesses affected by Hurricane Irma. The loan application is available online at www.disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or call 1-800-659-2955.

Services

Anyone that has concerns about the elderly or special needs residents in Aventura and would like the Aventura Police Department to check on them should contact the Police Department at 305-466- 8999.

The City’s Building Department is available to assist residents and businesses with damage related questions.

Facilities

The majority of the City’s facilities and the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center have resumed normal hours of operation with the exception of the following:

Founders Park SplashPad opened at 3 p.m. today and will be open Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Waterways Park and the Aventura BCycle bike share station inside the park will open at noon on Saturday, September 16. The playground will remain closed.

The playground will remain Founders Park South and its Community Garden, Veterans Park and Waterways Dog Park remain closed until further notice.

Roadways

All City roads are open and cleared of debris, but some sidewalks may still blocked. The process of clearing the sidewalks and removing debris is underway and should be completed by the end of the week.

There are four intersections in the City that do not have fully functional traffic signals. 199 Street and West County Club Drive; t his signal is out indefinitely as a tree crushed the traffic box. 213 Street and Biscayne Boulevard; the signal lights are flashing and cones are deployed to help traffic flow. 187 Street and Biscayne Boulevard; cones are deployed to help traffic flow. 190 Street and 29 Avenue; c ones are deployed to help traffic flow.

Please use caution when driving. All motorists are reminded to treat non-working traffic signals as a four-way stop. Traffic signals flashing red are to be treated as a stop sign. Flashing yellow traffic signals mean you may proceed with caution.

Power

FPL is aware of power issues in the City and are working on restoration. The City has been constantly in touch with FPL to have the power restored as soon as possible. FPL has committed to having all power restored by Sunday. The City Residents are advised to call FPL directly at 1-800-4OUTAGE (1- 800-468-8243), not the City, to check on the status of power outages.

Schools

Aventura City of Excellence School (ACES) continues to follow the decisions made by Miami-Dade County Public School (MDCPS) regarding school closures and is closed until further notice. MDCPS is making every effort to have schools open on Monday, September 18. Please consult the MDCPS website, ACES’s website, or follow the local news stations for updates.

We wish to thank the various businesses and individuals that assisted our first responders and other residents that were in need. The City of Aventura appreciates the cooperation of its residents and businesses as we continue to work to have operations back to normal. Public information bulletins will be issued and available to update the community at cityofaventura.com.