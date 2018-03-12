City of Aventura opens summer camp registration

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The City of Aventura registration for summer camp programs is now open. Registration can be completed online at cityofaventura.com/ors, the City’s Online Registration System (ORS) or at any of the following facilities: Community Recreation Center (3375 NE 188 St); Founders Park (3105 NE 190 St); or Waterways Park (3301 NE 213 St). New registrations are accepted in person only.

Camps fill quickly, so registration is limited and must be completed by 3:00 p.m. on the Friday before each selected week. An Early bird discount of 15% will be applied to all camp weeks paid for prior to Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Campers ages 5-14 have the opportunity to spend the summer participating in a variety of fun onsite activities, field trips, playing outdoor/indoor games, and making new friends. The City of Aventura Community Services Department will be operating camps at the Community Recreation Center on Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The following camp programs are offered:

Summer Camp (Ages 5-14): Campers enjoy arts & crafts, games, sports, special events, field trips, and swimming (for select ages). June 11 – August 17. Weekly Fee: $170.

Sports Camp (Ages 7-14): Campers choose a sport to participate in such as soccer, basketball, volleyball, or cheerleading/dance. June 11 – August 10. Weekly Fee: $203.

Art Camp (Ages 5-13): Campers learn about artists, media and techniques through art history and multicultural appreciation in a fun and educational environment. June 11 – June 29 and July 9 – July 27. Weekly Fee: $235.

Travel Camp (Ages 10-14): Campers participate in daily field trips to local attractions as well as swimming, games, arts & crafts, and special events. June 11 – August 10. Weekly Fee: $250.

Sci-Tech Camp (Ages 7-12): Campers explore interconnectedness between science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) while their creativity and problem-solving skills get challenged. June 11 – June 29 and July 9 – July 27. Weekly Fee: $240.

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com or contact the Aventura Community Recreation Center at 305-466-3883.