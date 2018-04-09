City of Aventura recognized at Bike 305 event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The City of Aventura was recently recognized at a Bike 305 event in downtown Miami for promoting the city as a bike-friendly community with events promoting child safety and community rides. Bike 305 is a Miami-Dade County initiative promoting cycling as a way to connect people to communities using the existing miles of safe, off-road trails, paths, greenways and on-road bikeways. Aventura collaborates with municipalities and cycling groups, creates community bike rides, teaches children safe-cycling skills via bike rodeos, organizes events featuring family rides and activities, and encourages residents to commute to work, school and parks by bike and public transportation.