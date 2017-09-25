City of Aventura welcomes inaugural Youth Advisory Board

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The “City of Excellence” recently welcomed ten Aventura high school students to participate in their newly-created Youth Advisory Board.

Mayor Enid Weisman noted, “This is the first time in the history of Aventura that we have created a Youth Advisory Board. Our city continues to get younger every day, and a number of months ago, Commissioner Landman brought the item to our agenda, and it was unanimously supported by the Commission. We had many outstanding applications, and the city manager, myself and the city clerk held the interviews. We are proud that these students will be representing our city at our monthly Commission meetings.”

Serving for a one-year term are: Sofia Korn, Mayrav Lapidot, Nathaniel Manor, Dawson Miller, Eric Perczek, Rebecca Richmond-Parks, Gabriela Sartan and the Alternates are Emily Briskin, Valerie Hanz and Brittany Steinfeld.