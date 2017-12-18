City of Aventura winter programs

Registration for the City of Aventura’s winter programs is now open to Aventura residents. Registration for non-residents will open Tuesday, December 26 at 8:30 a.m.

Youth Sports

Children ages 5-15 may participate in recreational sports leagues including basketball, girls soccer and boys soccer. Traveling soccer and basketball leagues are available for ages 8-14, which allow players to compete in games and tournaments throughout the state of Florida. After-school sports leagues are also available and are scheduled with a convenient time slot allowing players to enjoy sports activity right after their regular school day ends. After-school soccer for ages 5-8 and basketball for ages 5-14 are available this season.

Park and Community Recreation Center Classes

Participants of all ages ranging from infant to seniors have the convenience to enjoy various activities at the Aventura Community Recreation Center! Babies up to 16 months of age can develop their natural love for music in Baby Beats, a fun music class involving dancing, singing, movement games, and instruments. Adults can enjoy Latin-inspired dance moves in a Zumba class, a sizzling workout that feels more like a party than exercise, or improve their strength, flexibility and relaxation in Yoga. There is fun for everyone including soccer tots, tennis, gymnastics, ballet, karate, science, and Hebrew.

Camps and Teacher Planning Days

When school is out for a day or for spring break, children ages 5-15 may participate in a fun themed Teacher Planning Day program and/or spend an exciting week at the City’s Spring Camp.

The complete list of activities is available exclusively online at cityofaventura.com/org, the City’s Online Registration System (ORS). Returning participants can complete registration online using the ORS. New participants as well as returning participants may register in person at the following locations: Community Recreation Center (3375 NE 188 Street); Founders Park (3105 NE 190 Street); and Waterways Park (3301 NE 213 Street).

For more information, contact Waterways Park at 305.466.8008.