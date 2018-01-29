Comm. Sally A. Heyman announces Small Business Grant Program

Small business owners in Miami-Dade’s District 4 are invited to apply for Commissioner Sally Heyman’s Annual Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program. Applicants may be eligible to receive up to $5,000, depending on the number of applicants, which can be used for purchasing equipment, supplies, inventory, commercial liability insurance, security systems, advertising and marketing and making minor renovations. Applications will be accepted February 5 through February 23, 2018.

Business owners interested in applying for the 2018 District 4 Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program must meet the following criteria: existed for at least two year(s); employ no more than seven employees; currently not in default or non-compliance with any County loan or grant program; is not affiliated with a national chain; does not own more than two businesses; does not engage in illegal activity at the stated business location.

Applications must be received no later than 12 noon on February 23, 2018 or they will not be accepted. Completed original applications can be mailed or hand delivered to Commissioner Sally A. Heyman, District 4 Office, 1100 NE 163rd Street, #303, North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Only one application per business will be accepted. Non-profit agencies are not eligible for funding. Home-based businesses are welcome to apply. Businesses that received funding in the past can apply. Applications can be typed or printed. Illegible, incomplete, or faxed applications will be disqualified. Guidelines for the Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program require that each approved recipient attend a mandatory business training workshop to be scheduled at a later date.

To see if your business is located within District 4 or for more information, call 305-787-5999. Applications are available at www.miamidade.gov/district04.