Commissioner Jean Monestime to be presented with M. Athalie Range Pioneer for Progress Award

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime has been selected as this year’s recipient of the M. Athalie Range Pioneer for Progress Award in recognition of his work to bring economic prosperity and jobs to the community.

The award presentation will take place during the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s IMPACT Conference on Thursday, May 31 at 8 p.m. at Turnberry Isle Miami, 19999 West Country Club Drive, in Aventura.

The Chamber annually presents the award to individuals who have been pioneers in demonstrating innovation and leadership in the community. Previous winners have included Urban League President T. Willard Fair, philanthropist Adrienne Arsht, Herald Publisher David Lawrence Jr., Sant La President Gepsie Metellus, and former County Commissioner Ruth Shack.

WHO: Commissioner Jean Monestime

WHAT: M. Athalie Range Pioneer for Progress Award presentation

WHEN: Thursday, May 31 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Turnberry Isle Miami, 19999 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180