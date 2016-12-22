CondoWatch Miami: December Update

Originally posted on Condo.com

The Miami Dade condo market had a modest showing this past week due to the upcoming holidays. There were 100 sales for a total sales volume of $26.392 million. The average sales price for a condo was $263,920.25, or $233.69 per square foot.

Miami was the top city with 53 sales for a total volume of $11.501 million. Sunny Isles had 3 closings for a total of $4.180 million, and Miami Beach had 7 transactions for $3.467 million.

The top sale of the week was a 2,755 square foot condo in Sunny Isles Beach. The luxury unit at Ocean Four, is located at 17201 Collins Avenue and sold for $2,250,000, or $816.70 per square foot. After 84 days on the market, this condo was sold By Valentine Wish.

The Miami Dade condo market is poised to remain at this level through the holiday season.