Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman, District 4, in partnership with Miami-Dade Police Department, City of North Miami Councilman Scott Galvin, City of North Miami Police Department and the police departments of Aventura, Bay Harbor Islands, Biscayne Park, North Miami Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, and the Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police, will sponsor a Safer Communities Gun Buy Back Event. The event will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the SoLe Mia sales office site at 15045 Biscayne Boulevard.

Anyone may drop off a firearm, NO QUESTIONS ASKED. In exchange for turning in a gun, individuals may receive a gift card(s) for local retailers up to $200. This event is intended for the general public, and commercial firearms dealers are not eligible for rewards.

“Working together for a safer community for our residents and their families, we are urging the community to join us in this effort to reduce gun violence,” said Commissioner Heyman.

Additionally, FREE gun locks for safe gun storage will be provided for those interested.

For additional information please call (305) 940-9980 and mention Gun Buy Back.

Who

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman

City of North Miami Councilman Scott Galvin

Miami-Dade County Police Department

North Miami Police Department

Aventura Police Department

Bay Harbor Islands Police Department

Biscayne Park Police Department

North Miami Beach Police Department

Sunny Isles Beach Police Department

Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police

What

2017 Safer Communities Gun Buy Back

When

February 18, 2017, 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Where

15045 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami

(Southeast corner of Biscayne Boulevard and NE 151 Street)