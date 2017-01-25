Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman, District 4, in partnership with Miami-Dade Police Department, City of North Miami Councilman Scott Galvin, City of North Miami Police Department and the police departments of Aventura, Bay Harbor Islands, Biscayne Park, North Miami Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, and the Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police, will sponsor a Safer Communities Gun Buy Back Event. The event will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the SoLe Mia sales office site at 15045 Biscayne Boulevard.
Anyone may drop off a firearm, NO QUESTIONS ASKED. In exchange for turning in a gun, individuals may receive a gift card(s) for local retailers up to $200. This event is intended for the general public, and commercial firearms dealers are not eligible for rewards.
“Working together for a safer community for our residents and their families, we are urging the community to join us in this effort to reduce gun violence,” said Commissioner Heyman.
Additionally, FREE gun locks for safe gun storage will be provided for those interested.
For additional information please call (305) 940-9980 and mention Gun Buy Back.
City of North Miami Councilman Scott Galvin
Miami-Dade County Police Department
North Miami Police Department
Aventura Police Department
Bay Harbor Islands Police Department
Biscayne Park Police Department
North Miami Beach Police Department
Sunny Isles Beach Police Department
Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police
(Southeast corner of Biscayne Boulevard and NE 151 Street)
