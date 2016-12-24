Do you know what “psychic income” is? It’s the great feeling you have inside when you help someone else.

“Psychic income” was the ‘income’ of the day recently when the Courtyard Aventura Mall hosted a holiday toy drive breakfast for members of the Aventura Marketing Council (AMC) /World-Class Chamber of Commerce and the leadership team of the Aventura Police Department. Hundreds of toys, books and games to be given to the children of the Salvation Army spilled over the tables in the beautiful hotel lobby as AMC members opened their hearts to those less fortunate.

The holiday spirit went into high gear as the heart-pounding music by Sons of Mystro kept the energy flowing. The Bistro at the Courtyard once again created a superb breakfast complete with frittatas, apple salad, yogurt parfaits, a great assortment of breads, sweets and fruits, topped off with their famous Starbucks Coffee. Networking continued throughout the morning, stopping briefly for a few comments by AMC Chairman, Gary Pyott of FirstService Residential. Pyott said, “I’m so very proud of our Aventura Marketing Council members for donating over 250 toys as gifts from the heart to our holiday charity of choice again the year, the Salvation Army, as we assist them in continuing their good work in our community.”

Pyott thanked the City of Aventura and recognized City Manager Eric Soroka, Aventura Commissioner Gladys Mezrahi and hotel General Manager Jose Batista, who said it all with these words, “Thank you for coming to our hotel and giving us the opportunity to be part of such a wonderful charity event!” Hotel Director of Sales Nayed Sarcos added, “It’s an honor to host this event, this is our fourth year and everyone, starting from the community to our guests and our own staff, are so supportive! We truly look forward to this day every year.”

Aventura Police Chief Steve Steinberg introduced his leadership team, there to show their support and thanked everyone as well as giving special recognition to his Executive Assistant Rita Noa who organized the police department for this special occasion. Captain Albert Cancia from the Salvation Army spoke about the children who will have, thanks to the generosity of the AMC members and the Aventura Police Dept., a very merry Christmas. Pyott also recognized longtime AMC member Arthur Barr for bringing in almost 100 gifts for the children.

For more information on the Courtyard Aventura Mall, visit Marriott.com/miaav or call 305.937.0805; aventuramarketingcouncil.com or 305.932.5334