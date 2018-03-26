Covering top issues association Board Members face

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce recently held their second luncheon seminar for South Florida condo and homeowner association Board Members, providing valuable information on some of ‘hot topics’ for associations.

Sponsored by Hotwire Communications/Fision, KW Property Management & Consulting and LIKK-h20 Water Mitigation and Management Platform, the luncheon featured four great speakers: Aventura Comm. Dr. Linda Marks, also Chair of this AMC committee, who sits on the Master Board for The Point of Aventura, covered “How to Run a Board Meeting in 50 Minutes or Less”; Dennis Eisinger, Founder of the law firm of Eisinger Brown Lewis Frankel & Chaiet, spoke on “Ethics of Board Members Accepting Gifts”; Ben Launerts, Region Vice President of ParkONE of Florida, explained “Electric Car Charging Stations”; and Shelly Tygielski, Wellness & Mindfulness Expert for KW Property Mgmnt. & Consulting, spoke on “Stress Management for Board Members.”

Madeline Giardello, Vice President of Biscayne Cove Condominium, said, “This is the second seminar that I have attended and just wanted to say that they keep getting better and better. The knowledge that we brought away from that meeting was tremendous and we definitely are using some of it, even though our team has been on the Board for over 17 years. You never stop learning for sure. The speakers were so informative and the networking with the other Board members from other condos was excellent. We cannot wait for the next seminar. Thanks again to everyone who participated in this event.”

For more information, call the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce at 305.932.5334.