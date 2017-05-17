This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Crossroads Investigations is now open for business and ready to help find the hard-to-find in the greater Tampa Bay area. For the first time, the Crossroads Investigations team is offering its services to law firms, business owners and individuals in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Hernando and Polk counties.

Firm president, Marc Hurwitz, along with Client Relations Manager, Jeanette Woss, will be showcasing the new offices from May 8th through May 12th. The new space is located at 601 N. Ashley Drive, Suite 1100-1001, in Tampa.

Crossroads Investigations is a full-service private investigative agency that offers clients a wide variety of services including: surveillance, national background searches, employee and tenant screenings, asset and bank searches, location services and business due diligence.

Client Relations Manager, Jeanette Woss, will head the greater Tampa Bay area office. She has worked in the defense industry for over 10 years and has experience working with both domestic and international defense clients and organizations.

“We can’t wait to begin our work,” said Woss. “Finding hidden bank accounts, conducting surveillance, skip tracing individuals, and conducting business due diligence are what Crossroads Investigations does best, and we are excited to do that in the greater Tampa Bay area”.

Visit www.xinvestigations.com.