Cycle, Run, or Walk to the ANF Group Tour de Broward

In the coming years, there will be very tangible evidence of the impact of the 9th annual ANF Group Tour de Broward. It will come in the form of enhanced facilities, programs, and services at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital that increase access to world-class pediatric care for families in South Florida.

The fundraising event, which takes place Sunday, February 25, at Miramar Regional Park, is expected to attract nearly 7,000 people. Sponsored by ANF Group, Tour de Broward consists of 50 and 100K bicycle rides, a 5K timed run, 3K walk, and the “Power of Play Kid Zone,” a sports-themed, fun area for children 13 or younger.

In its previous eight years, more than $3 million has been generated from the event to provide philanthropic support at the Hollywood-based children’s hospital, the largest pediatric facility serving Broward, Palm Beach, and northern Miami-Dade counties.

“We feel it’s our duty to deliver the highest quality care and best hospital experience in South Florida,” said Chantal Leconte, FACHE, administrator and CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. “We’re working hard to ensure that no one has to travel far from home to get the best care for their child and family.”

In the last year, more than 80,000 children required outpatient visits, surgery, admission, and observation stays at the facility, which treats all patients, regardless of their ability to pay.

On event day, Tour de Broward’s 100K ride starts at 7:00 a.m., 50K ride at 7:15 a.m., 5K run at 8:00 a.m., and 3K walk at 9:00 a.m.

Pre-registration and day-of-event registration fees range from $15-$50, depending on the event and sign-up date. Participants can register in advance until Saturday, February 24 (12:00 p.m.), at http://www.tourdebroward.com or at the park the next day. For riders there is an additional fundraising commitment, however, some exceptions apply (please refer to “Event Information” on the website). All registrations include breakfast, lunch, shirt, and goodie bag. 100K ride, 50K ride and 5K run participants also receive a finisher medal.

To learn more, visit TourDeBroward.com; jdch.com.