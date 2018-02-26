Dental Care Group donates $1,000,000th of dentistry

The 7th annual “Dentistry From Our Hearts” of the Dental Care Group of Aventura and Pembroke Pines showed once again that their hearts were in the right place! Both dental offices donated a full day of dental services, from x-rays, fillings, extractions and more to those in need, seeing over 400 children and adults on a recent Sunday.

“It is unbelievable that our team has provided over $1 million of free dental care to the South Florida community over the last seven years.

To see how everybody comes together and the great feeling of love that we receive back from the hundreds of grateful patients makes it all worth while. We can’t wait till next year!” said Dr. Rick Mars, founder of the “Dentistry From Our Hearts” program and partner in Dental Care Group.

For more information, contact Dental Care Group at 305.935.2797.