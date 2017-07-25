Dr. Andrea Diaz creates ‘Reasons to Smile’ with comprehensive dental care

Aventura-based dentist Dr. Andrea Diaz is creating new reasons to smile by combining a comprehensive range of high-tech digital dentistry with personalized, patient-centered care at the comfortable Aventura Dental Team office.

Whether you just need to fill a cavity or want to fulfill the desire to acquire a more beautiful smile, modern treatments available include: Exams and cleanings; digital X-rays with 90% less radiation; one hour whitening; tooth colored fillings; computerized design of zirconia and all-ceramic crowns or veneers; computer generated orthodontic treatments including the Invisalign alternative to braces; bridges and dentures; gum recontouring; extractions and root canals.

Dr. Diaz also specializes in the use of dermal fillers for improving facial esthetics and Botox as well as state-of-the-art oral appliances that help relax muscles and reduce damages associated with teeth grinding and clenching occurring at night. Dr. Diaz explains, “Tight jaw muscles or sensitive teeth could be a sign that you grind, and/ or clench your teeth, a condition known as bruxism. If left untreated, bruxism can lead to tooth decay, headaches and obstructive sleep apnea, which is now being associated with elevated inflammation levels, oxygen deprivation and heart stress that can make people more susceptible to heart damage and strokes.”

Sharing why dentistry is her passion, Dr. Diaz emphasizes, “It presents challenges and opportunities to be involved in the well-being of the community while giving everyone the beautiful smile they deserve.”

Dr. Andrea Diaz is a member of the American Dental Association, Florida Dental Association, American Academy of Facial Esthetics and Academy of General Dentistry. Phone: 306-931-5252, visit www.attune.dentist or arrange a complimentary consultation at the Aventura Dental Team office: 17971 Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura.