Aventura Mall, Miami’s premier fashion destination, has enhanced its dining experience with the addition of Dr Smood, an organic boutique café offering a carefully crafted menu of performance food for mind, body and soul. Founded in 2014, Dr Smood’s vision has been to make the brand 100 percent organic while maintaining an energetic environment.

Dr Smood Aventura Mall offers a full menu including juices, boosters, salads, sandwiches, coffee and breakfast all day. Every item at Dr Smood is coordinated by six health benefits, including general health, immunity, energy, beauty, detox and power. Nutritionists and knowledgeable Dr Smood operators help guide customers through all ingredients and products, while they experience the café’s aesthetically stunning seating area.

Founded by Danish business developer René Sindlev and his wife Patrizia Manici Sindlev, Dr Smood informs customers about the nutrients in its products and shares how specific foods and juices can influence one’s health and mood. The Aventura Mall café is Dr Smood’s 4th location.

“We work closely with our partners to produce the highest quality products from sustainable sources, pure water and nutrient rich soil,” said Cindy Diffenderfer, Director of Marketing for Dr Smood. “It’s the little things that matter the most. We won’t compromise. Why should you?”

Dr Smood is located on Aventura Mall’s lower level near Bloomingdale’s and next to Apple. For more information, visit drsmood.com.

About Aventura Mall

Miami’s premier fashion destination and one of America’s most visited shopping centers according to Travel + Leisure magazine, Aventura Mall features a collection of upscale boutiques and more than 300 of the world’s most iconic retailers. Anchored by Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Macy’s, the shopping center includes luxury retailers Givenchy, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Fendi, Burberry, CHANEL Fragrance & Beauty, Bally, Emilio Pucci, and Brooks Brothers, as well as Apple, Michael Kors, H&M, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, Microsoft Store, Urban Outfitters and other shopper favorites. Visitors also enjoy nearly a dozen restaurants, an artist-designed interactive playground, a 24-screen AMC Movie Theatre with IMAX, and a taste of South Florida’s thriving arts scene with Arts Aventura Mall, featuring contemporary installations by renowned international and local artists. Aventura Mall is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Call (305) 935-1110 or visit online atwww.aventuramall.com.

AVENTURA MALL CONTACT: DR SMOOD CONTACT:

Matt Levinson Cindy Diffenderfer

O’Connell & Goldberg Director of Marketing

(954) 964-9098, ext. 1104 640-460-8655

mlevinson@oandgpr.com cd@drsmood.com