DUDU FISHER Celebrates JerUSAlem

Dudu Fisher is a successful international singer and entertainer.

He gained fame on Broadway, London’s West End and Israel, playing Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof and many other musicals.

Fisher was chosen by world producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh as the best Valjean in the world.

During his long career, Fisher recorded over 50 albums in Hebrew, Yiddish, English and many other languages. Dudu performed for Presidents’ Clinton, Obama, the Queen of England and other world leaders.

Fisher starred in three PBS specials and currently his new PBS special ” Dudu Fisher in Jerusalem” is being aired all over the United States and was nominated for an Emmy Award.

His unique and amazing voice and his acting abilities have taken him to the most prestigious stages around the globe!

His Show at the Aventura Cultural Center on March 27th will be an intimate show. At the Kravis Center on March 28th he will perform with his band.

In his shows, Dudu will tell his life story from his childhood, his successful career and will sing songs from the musicals performed in, love songs and also a little Yiddish.

His son who is 19 months old will join Dudu in one of the songs, if he is not jet-lagged.

Forget the Pesach cleaning for a couple of hours and come enjoy Dudu. Your Pesach Seder this year will be different from all other Seders….