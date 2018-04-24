Earn your accelerated undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degree from Barry University

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Barry University is pleased to offer an expansive list of undergraduate, graduate and/or doctoral degrees, including: Emergency Management; Public Administration; Human Resource Development; Social Work; Business Administration; Information Technology; Health Services Administration; Education Leadership; Anesthesiology; Curriculum and Instruction; and more. Be sure to ask us about our six start dates per year with seven-week courses.

If you’re seeking an undergraduate degree, then consider one of the many programs that can be completed in as few as 12 months, depending on transfer credits. Barry University gives credit for experience and knowledge gained outside the classroom, including work experience and community service. Barry offers multiple ways to apply up to 90 credits toward an undergraduate degree, including testing, an Experiential Learning Portfolio (up to 30 credits), licensing, professional certifications and transfer credits.

If you’re seeking a graduate or advanced degree, Barry University is pleased to announce an array of diverse programs designed for working adults seeking a flexible way to attain their degree. The affordable, onsite, online or blended format will give students the flexibility to earn their degree while working. Various discounts on tuition may apply.

Founded in 1940 by the Adrian Dominican Sisters, Barry University offers more than 100 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs. The University enrolls approximately 7,500 students from nearly all 50 states and 80 countries and has more than 65,000 alumni worldwide.

For more information, contact Richard Rudow, JD at rrudow@barry.edu.