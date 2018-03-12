Education & Sharing Day USA

Florida Honors the most influential Rabbi in modern History. This year on March 27th, 2018, South Florida will join communities worldwide in marking the 116th anniversary of the birthdate of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

Often described as the most influential rabbi in modern history, the Rebbe’s visionary efforts to reconnect Jews everywhere with their Jewish heritage have touched millions of lives and forever transformed the landscape of Jewish life. His teachings, emphasize the inherent goodness of mankind, the infinite potential within every individual and the profound value of even the smallest good deed, inspired multitudes and resonated globally around the world.

The Rebbe was the only rabbi ever to receive the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor and to have an American national day proclaimed in his honor “Education and Sharing Day USA”. His role within the Jewish community was unparalleled, both as a preeminent scholar and as an indefatigable leader.

Last year President Trump joined all preceding U.S. presidents, going back to President Carter, in dedicating this day to the Rebbe. On April 18, 1978, our Nation’s first Education Day, U.S.A., the Rebbe wrote that “we can neither be satisfied nor slacken our efforts” so long as “there is still one child that does not receive an adequate education.” “These words inspire us today, as they did then,” commented President Trump, “to empower our children and share with each of them the opportunity and promise of America. It is up to us to support our children in realizing their hopes and to encourage them to reach their fullest potential.”

In commemoration of the anniversary, Florida Governor Rick Scott has proclaimed March 27, 2018, as “Education Day” in the State of Florida, and called on Floridians to increase our acts of kindness and our investment in education. “The Rebbe’s lifetime of contribution imparts a reminder of the tremendous importance of making sure every child has the tools and resources they need to grow, flourish, and pursue their dreams. On this day, let us carry forward the Rebbe’s legacy by recognizing the limitless potential of each young person and empowering the next generation to lead our country, and our world, toward an ever brighter tomorrow” the proclamation reads.

In keeping with the Rebbe’s lifetime goals and teachings, thousands of his admirers as well as Chabad Centers around the world are redoubling their efforts at personal prayer and reflection and acts of loving kindness in preparation for the special date, as well as increasing their personal and communal efforts to encourage others to do the same.

The Rebbe was a wide-ranging Torah personality whose vast knowledge spanned the entire spectrum of the Torah. His teachings include ideas in Jewish philosophy and theology, commentary on biblical, talmudic and kabbalistic texts, perspectives on world events, and moral and practical directives. His teachings and ideals have become ingrained in our society and continue to inspire millions of Jews and non-Jews.

The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the seventh leader in the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, is considered to have been the most phenomenal Jewish personality of our time. To hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of admirers around the world, he was and still is “the Rebbe.” For more information on the life and teachings of the Rebbe, visit; www.ChabadChayi.org/rebbe.

About the author:

Rabbi Kievman is the ambassador of The Rebbe to Highland Lakes, FL. He is founder of CHAP – an afterschool program for Jewish children in Public Schools, rabbi at The Family Shul & together with his wife directs Chabad Chayil. He can be reached at (305) 770-1919 or rabbi@ChabadChayil.org