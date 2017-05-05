

Picture every shade of blue you’ve ever seen and a hundred more you can only imagine- to only begin to understand the beauty that is Bimini. The hashtag: #BiminiBliss is most fitting for this stunning island, located just 50 miles from Miami, where bliss is a lifestyle. Ask anyone about this magical place and you will be answered with a smile and a headshake which says, “You just have to go.” It’s hard to pinpoint just what makes Bimini so special. Is it the year-round sunshine, powder-white sand and turquoise sea? Or that this resort island still maintains a friendly, laid-back, rustic vibe despite its luxurious accommodations? Whether you seek a relaxing respite or a more adventurous experience, Bimini is the ideal vacation destination. Well-known for world-class diving and fishing, this seven-mile paradise is perfect for those who love to be on, in or near the ocean.

Stay: Resorts World Bimini

Resorts World Bimini (RW Bimini) is the ultimate Caribbean retreat encompassing a sprawling luxury beachfront complex, comprised of colorful private condos and villas and the new Hilton at Resorts World Bimini. The Hilton Hotel is a tropical haven featuring spacious, elegant, luxurious modern guest rooms and suites with three pools, six restaurants, a live-action casino, serenity spa, fitness center, and two beaches offering countless water sports and activities to thrill travelers of all ages. The staff throughout the entire resort is friendly and welcoming. VIP manager, Valnardo Dean goes above and beyond to make sure that every guest feels like a VIP.

Swim and Play

Because the resort has three expansive pools, guests have ample opportunities to swim and relax. Enjoy sweeping, panoramic views of the entire island from the Hilton’s rooftop Infinity Pool. Splash around with the kids at the wrap-around Lazy River Pool which includes a swim-up bar or lounge at the peaceful Sabor Pool.

Clock in some beach time at the gorgeous Paradise Beach, with crystal clear water and powder-white sand. Enjoy the multitude of exciting water activities offered by Under the Sun Watersports. Whether your fancy is glass-bottom kayaking, paddle-boarding, thrilling jet-ski rides, laying on a water hammock or pedaling a water bike- the experienced and friendly staff at Under the Sun will keep you safe while you create a lifetime of memories. Edward Reckley, who owns Under the Sun water sports can arrange a variety of watersport and excursion packages and even assist with private island tours and souvenir shopping. Contact Edward at ereckley@hotmail.com.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Adventure

The intriguing underwater world of Bimini offers a variety of experiences for visitors. Under the Sun Watersports offers not-to-be-missed excursions such as snorkeling throughout the S.S. Sapona Shipwreck, a landmark which ran aground in 1926 and is now home to a vibrant display of sea life. The light display through the openings of the ship are remarkable and the interplay of marine animals is unforgettable.

Divers will delight in Bimini’s underwater landscape, including walls, reefs, drift dives, wrecks, and the Road to Atlantis, a must-see dive that claims to be part of the Lost City of Atlantis. The healthy reefs around the island are home to a rich biodiversity of marine life, including 45 species of sharks.

Bimini maintains its title as the sport fishing capital of the world. At RW Bimini guests can charter daily full or half-day fishing boat charters including deep sea, bottom and in shore/light tackle fishing. The friendly and experienced staff at RW Bimini will also assist with excursions to wild dolphin and shark feeding expeditions and numerous other snorkeling sites, where you can view live conchs and starfish in their natural habitats.

Explore

While the plush accommodations and excellent service at RW Bimini make it difficult to want to leave the resort, we highly recommend venturing out to experience the enchantment of the island. You can rent a golf cart from a local vendor or make arrangements through RW Bimini.

Once you’ve enjoyed the exciting water sports at Paradise Beach, head to the west side of the island to check out Radio Beach, the top local beach in Bimini and its surrounding beaches. Try the local spots such as Sherry’s Paradise Beach Bar- which serves the best conch fritters and conch salad in the Bahamas. Wash them down with a Bahama Mama (or three)- right on the sand. Resting against the shore is the alluring Gallant Lady Shipwreck, Bimini’s best-kept secret sunset spot.

Nishka- who owns Sherry’s, will put you in touch with her beau, Duvall Hanna, who can arrange a private, rustic adventure to conch diving spots, snorkel wrecks, fishing holes and best of all, Honeymoon Beach- where you can swim with and feed stingrays with conchs that you, yourself, pulled out of the ocean. This is an experience like no other. You’ll sit or swim in waist-deep water and enormous stingrays will surround you as you feed and pet them. Be sure to stay away from their barbed tails!

Disclaimer: This thrill-ride is NOT for the faint-hearted, as it requires a bumpy forty five-minute boat ride on Gun Cay, north of Cat Cay. Duvall’s well-worn, 17 foot Boston Whaler is devoid of all luxuries- including life jackets! However, Duvall is an experienced and masterful captain and the trip was truly one of the most exciting and memorable days we’ve ever had on the ocean. The best part? Nishka cooked our catch at the beach bar for a nominal fee. Talk about the freshest, most delicious seafood! To plan this ultimate adventure ahead of time contact: Auri Stuart (auritstuart@gmail.com). Auri and Cruz can also advise on all things Bimini, from local haunts to festivals to unique experiences that will make you feel like a fellow Biminite.

Local Haunts

There’s plenty of nightlife at RW Bimini, from the hopping casino, to the lobby bar/lounge to the penthouse lounge. To party outside of the resort, check out Big John’s, a popular spot for late-night revelry. End of the World Saloon next door is a locals’ hangout. Keep in mind that in an island with just 1,500 residents, everybody knows each other, and each other’s business. To quote a sign at Sherry’s Beach Bar- “What happens in Bimini we talk about all year.” Rest assured, the locals will make you feel right at home.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.



Dine

A plethora of delicious dining options await you at the Hilton at Resorts World Bimini, curated by Bravo’s Top Chef winner, Hung Huynh. Start each day with the elaborate breakfast buffet at the Tides, and pick a different spot for lunch or dinner each day. The Tides offers fresh baked Bimini bread daily and a wide array of healthy choices and many worth breaking a diet or two. Don’t miss the chocolate croissants. Hemingway’s serves an eclectic mix of Bahamian and American fare in a sports-bar setting. Don’t miss the wings or burgers- the best in Bimini. Sabor, the signature restaurant offers premium dishes such as Prime Aged Steak and fresh seafood in an elegant waterfront setting. Food and cocktails are available at every pool and at Sherry’s Beach as well. Outside of the resort we recommend the local fare at Bimini Big Game Club. The Mahi Reuben is highly recommended as are the tasty fried appetizers and sandwiches. Bimini Big Game Club has a lively bar scene as well. The best food aside from the restaurants at RW Hilton can be found at Sherry’s Beach Bar but the setting is extremely rustic, a counter and stools and a couple of outside tables. When it comes to conch and other fresh seafood, Bimini boasts some of the best.

Getting There – FRS Ferry

Unless you own a boat, the most economical way to get to Bimini is via the FRS Ferry (www.frs-caribbean.com/ferry-routes/Miami-Bimini). This comfortable, high-speed ferry sails five days a week from the Port of Miami to Resorts World Bimini in just two hours. The staff is professional and friendly. A word of advice: if you are prone to seasickness, be sure to sit on the top floor of the ferry towards the middle. Overall the experience is enjoyable and a great way to get to know some of the fellow travelers, whom you are bound to encounter at the resort.

Other travel arrangements can be made directly through RW Hilton and include seaplanes and commercial flights.

For reservations and more information, visit: http://www.rwbimini.com/ or call: +1 242-347-8000. Bimini’s intriguing Caribbean mystique and laid-back nautical lifestyle have long captivated travelers throughout U.S. history, and it was a favorite escape for notables like Ernest Hemingway, Johnny Cash, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.