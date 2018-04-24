Esplanade at Aventura hosts baseball All-Star Derek Jeter, Marlins CEO

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Just days after the start of the MLB 2018 season, the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Chairman’s Roundtable introduced baseball’s great Derek Jeter, now CEO of the Miami Marlins to its members in an all-star networking luncheon at Gulfstream Park’s opulent Sport of Kings room hosted by Seritage Growth Properties’ Esplanade at Aventura.

AMC Chair Gary Pyott of Association 1st, joined by Seritage leaders Senior VP Paul D’Arelli and Executive VP Matthew Fernand, welcomed guests along with Gulfstream Park Community Relations Director Nikki Bernstein, Tourism Director Rozeta Mahoubi and Ray Briels, Catering Director, who invited everyone to enjoy live racing Thursdays through Sundays during Gulfstream’s spring/summer meet and consider the Sport of Kings Room for corporate and personal events.

Pitching the success story of Seritage Growth Properties, D’arelli explained the mission of the publicly-traded Real Estate Investment Trust is to redevelop and revitalize shopping, dining and mixed use-destination, providing enriched experiences for consumers and local communities. Seritage has purchased 40 million square feet of real estate from Sears Holdings Corporation and is currently developing Esplanade at Aventura on the 12.3-acre parcel formerly occupied by Sears Aventura.

“Esplanade is certainly one of the crown jewels within our portfolio,” D’Arelli said. The Evolved Open-Air luxury retail, dining and entertainment experience slated for Fall 2019 will offer visitors an enhanced destination option in Northeast Miami-Dade.

During the next inning, Fernand introduced Jeter, highlighting his remarkable athleticism and philanthropy. “Derek played his entire 20-year career as the starting shortstop for the New York Yankees and holds numerous club records. He won five World Series, was a 14 time All-Star and a five time winner of both the Golden Glove and Silver Slugger Award.

“In 1996, he started the Turn 2 Foundation, motivating youths to turn away from drugs and turn to healthy lifestyles. His signature initiative is Jeter’s Leaders, designed to help youngsters make a positive difference in communities outside their hometowns. This is Derek’s first season as CEO of the Miami Marlins and part of the ownership group. His many achievements foreshadow great things to come for the Miami Marlins.”

Cheering on Jeter’s commitment to giving back, AMC members learned his Foundation is planning more future events in Miami. “My family has always been big on “if you have a little, give a little; if you have a lot, give a lot,” Jeter said. “People talk about legacy on the field. It’s more important to have a great legacy off the field. The Marlins have done a great job giving back to the community. We want to make sure we have the most impact we possibly can.”

During a “lightning round” Q& A session with former Aventura Commissioner, Seritage’s consultant Luz Weinberg, Jeter shared some secrets with AMC Members: favorite ice cream flavor is Baskin-Robbins’ Gold Medal Ribbon; he only gets about four or five hours of sleep thanks to his 8-month-old daughter; and as a child his parents nicknamed him “old man.” He explained, “They said when I was a kid I walked around like an old man. When you play sports, once you turn 30, everyone calls you “old man”, so they were just preparing me mentally for what was to come, but in the business world, 30 is young!”

Next at bat were fans in the audience who asked Jeter more questions about his winning game plan:

Ben Launerts of Park One of Florida: “How do you keep young players on your team.focused on being positive role models for our community?

Derek Jeter: The Marlins teaches young players how to handle themselves. The one thing I always tried to do when I was playing was be accountable and responsible, and it’s not only when you have a uniform on. Everyone who works for us also handles themselves in a first-class manner. If you don’t do that, the Marlins is just not the organization for you.

Former Sen. Ron Silver: Watching the games, do you miss being on the field?

Derek Jeter: I think I got the most out of my ability. When I played my last game, I was finished, I gave it my all. Having said that, if I could wake up and play in the World Series, I probably would do that.

Fl. State Rep. Barbara Watson: How can you balance a family life and be on the road constantly?

Derek Jeter: I have the upmost respect for players able to juggle family life and their professional life at the same time. My number one priority was on the field. Since I’ve been married and had a daughter, it puts everything in perspective. No matter how bad your day is, you come home, you see your family, that’s what it’s all about.

Young Star Emily Taylor Kaufman: When did you realize you wanted to pursue baseball as a career?

Derek Jeter: I always wanted to be a professional baseball player. I don’t think I really realized it was a possibility until I was drafted – that’s when my dream came true. Now the dream has changed, and I wanted to be part of an ownership group, helping to ensure the Marlins continues to be a first-class organization. That is my second dream.”

Hitting it out of the park for the most winning quote by the All-Star, Jeter shared, “There’s always going to be people who are more talented than you, but there should be no reason someone should out-work you. I’m a firm believer in hard work. Set your goals high and out-work everyone else.”

