Experience our Compassionate Care

Customized Home Health Care Services is more than a tagline at Accessible Home Health Care (AHHC) of Aventura. Serving Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties, caregivers are available 24/7 to provide assistance as needed. That means a network of over 600 trained, certified caregivers, 24-hour answering service, and a level of care for a variety of situations.

Home health care is a personal and sometimes difficult decision for family members or loved ones to make; add to that illness such as Alzheimer’s or Dementia–it’s even harder to know how to choose the best option. As health issues arise or mobility decreases, it’s natural for unhappiness to set in; but at AHHC, respect, pride, and dignity are a priority. When it comes to health care, one size does not fit all. AHHC strives to create a customized care plan to match individual health care requirements. With long- and short-term care, companion services, chronic care, convalescent care, and even respite care options for family caregivers–AHHC offers a helping hand in whatever capacity is needed. In addition, the AccessMatch© system analyzes each patient’s level of care, background, and personality, which allows matching with a a compatible caregiver, so all aspects of a patient’s well-being are addressed.

Accessible Home Health Care of Aventura is proud to serve seniors and their families in Florida, and proudly supports the community in which it’s located through volunteer efforts at various organizations including Best Buddies, MS Society, and the Alzheimer’s Association of South Florida.

Providing compassionate care is the best way to help seniors remain independent in-home for as long as possible. To assist a loved one in Miami-Dade or Monroe County who would benefit from AHHC’s services, inquire today to start the home care journey. Receiving in-home care is easy, since AHHC is an approved provider to more than 50 network insurance providers and third-party payment sources.

For more information, call 305-627-3103 or visit www.AccessibleAventura.com.