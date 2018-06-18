Exquisite Catering By Robert delivers meals to 240 camp sites this summer

For the ninth year in a row, Exquisite Catering By Robert is taking part in Florida’s Summer BreakSpot program, which offers free breakfast, snacks and lunches to kids under 18 at more than 1,000 camp sites around the tri-county area.

The Florida BreakSpot program is part of the USDA Summer Food Service program which ensures that millions of children who receive free lunches during the school year do not go hungry once school is out for the summer.

Robert Egert and his catering team have been participating in this program since 2007 and they make it their mission to make meals that kids enjoy, but also comply with daily nutrition guidelines. “We try to make meals fun for the kids,” said Exquisite Catering Founder and CEO Robert Egert. “Sometimes we’ll make meatball subs with a side of vegetables. Then on Friday we have pizza. Because all kids love pizza Fridays! However, the pizza will always come with a side salad, so there’s a nutritious element along with it.”

Egert’s team arrives in his North Miami kitchen around 2 a.m. to start prepping meals for nearly 250 public and private camp sites from Miami-Date to West Palm Beach. The team starts packing up the trucks around 4-5 a.m. and departing at 7am, with meals and snacks being delivered before noon to all the sites.

“Each year our program grows, adding more and more camp sites,” said Vanessa Osburn, Food Director and Manager, who spearheads the camp food program at Exquisite. “Last year we delivered to about 150 sites, so we are thrilled to add 100 or more this year!”

Egert started Exquisite Catering back in 2007 out of a restaurant kitchen. He now operates out of a 9,000 square-foot kitchen in North Miami Beach and has 44-full time employees. Egert’s team makes everything from scratch including sauces, dressings and desserts. He provides corporate catering for meetings, company events and fundraisers. Egert is also well known for his creative luxury events including weddings, sweet sixteens, bar and bat mitzvahs and company galas.

For more information, visit http://exquisitecatering.com.