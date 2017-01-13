FCB is pleased to announce the appointment of Cesar Villegas as Branch Manager of the Biscayne North banking center. In his role, Villegas will be responsible for leading a team of dedicated banking professionals and expanding FCB’s market share in the North Miami area by establishing and maintaining relationships with customers, business partners and members of the community.

Villegas has more than 11 years of banking experience, previously holding various positions at Popular Community Bank in Miami, Florida for the past eight years, starting as a Head Teller and most recently serving as Assistant Vice President and Branch Supervisor. In line with FCB’s philanthropic initiatives, Villegas is involved with local organizations including March of Dimes, Neat Stuff and Junior Achievement of South Florida.

“We are confident in Cesar’s ability to lead the Biscayne North banking center and provide highly-personalized service to our valued customers,” said Kent Ellert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Florida Community Bank. “We know his experience, along with passion and deep knowledge of the Miami area, will be beneficial in helping us reach and surpass all goals for this banking center.”

Villegas holds a Business Management certificate from Miami-Dade College. FCB’s Biscayne North banking center is located at 13298 Biscayne Blvd. N. Miami, FL 33181 and Cesar can be reached at (305) 514-6453. For more information please visit FloridaCommunityBank.com.