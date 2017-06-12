Featured Father’s Day Events Guide 2017

American Social Las Olas : American Social Las Olas will offer an endless buffet of brunch staples including made-to-order omelets, fresh pressed Belgian waffles, prime rib, chilled snow crab legs and more. The brunch buffet is priced at $26.95 per person and bottomless Mimosa and Bloody Mary packages start at $12. The Las Olas brunch buffet is available 10:30 am – 2:30 pm and bottomless drink specials are available 10:30 am – 3 pm.

Reservations: 954.764.7005

American Social Las Olas, 721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

American Social Brickell : American Social Brickell will feature a choice of bottomless house mimosas, indulgent Moet mimosas, and Chandon Rose champagne, all with a scenic view of the sparkling Miami River and a selection of American brunch classics. Dad can also enjoy a complimentary hand-rolled cigar. American Social Brickell’s brunch and bottomless drink specials are available 11 am – 4 pm.

Reservations: 305.223.7004

American Social Brickell, 690 SW 1st Court, Miami

Shooters Waterfront : This Father’s Day, Shooters Waterfront invites pop to take a break and indulge in a tasty all-you-can-eat brunch buffet for $40 per person and bottomless mimosas & Bloody Marys for $20 per person with scenic waterfront views of the Intracoastal Waterway. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., dads and their families will enjoy an endless brunch assortment of breakfast meats, a custom omelet station, sushi, prime rib carving station, salad bar, waffle station with all the toppings, frittata, fruit salad, assorted bagels, pastries, muffins and croissants. The a la carte menu is also available.

Reservations: 954.566.2855

Shooters Waterfront, 3033 NE 32nd Ave. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Tamara’s Bistro at The National Hotel: Tamara’s Bistro will host a Father’s Day BBQ Brunch from 11 am to 4 pm. Pre-sale tickets, $35 per adult and $17 per child, can be purchased online through Saturday, June 17th. Walk-in tickets will be available on Sunday, June 18th for $42 per adult and $35 per child. Guests can use the Lyft promo code “THENATIONALMIA” to receive a 5% discount on rides to and from The National Hotel on Father’s Day from 11 am to 4 pm.

The National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave. Miami Beach