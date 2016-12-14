On Dec. 6, renowned sculpture artist Helidon Xhixha met with the first buyer of Muse Sunny Isles to present him with his customized commissioned sculpture, a gift from developers Property Markets Group and S2 Development. As announced in 2015, Xhixha has been commissioned by the developers to provide each buyer with their own customized sculpture. Each buyer will have a consultation with Xhixha, and the artist then sculpts the piece based on the interviews. With this program, PMG continues to set the bar for the meaning of luxury, bringing living and art to the next level.

Upon completion, Muse will offer residents 60 feet of unobstructed ocean front views and a variety of spacious floor plans from two to five bedrooms starting at 2,360 square feet. In addition, Muse will consist of two full-floor penthouses with five bedrooms, four and a half baths, a den and a service suite totaling more than 5,800 square feet. With east and west views, these penthouses will be built for only two lucky buyers.

For more information : MUSE Residences is located 17100 Collins Ave Suite #201, Sunny Isles Beach, Fl 33160. Phone: (305) 974-0107, http://www.museresidences.com/