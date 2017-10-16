First home-based assisted living facility in Aventura opens it’s Doors

The founder and owner of Prestige Care Aventura, Roman Goldenberg, has recently opened the doors to Aventura’s first home-environment Assisted Living Facility (ALF). Having extensive experience in both the elderly-care and medical service industries, Roman is eager to begin serving the elderly community of his own city and its surrounding areas including Sunny Isles, Bal Harbour, Miami, and Hallandale. Based in the heart of Aventura, the lake-front establishment has the capacity to house six residents and is currently beginning to conduct open houses and tours of the residence.

“Providing exceptional care in the comfort of a home” has been the central vision for the local Assisted Living Facility from the start and they aim to uphold this virtue through ensuring the upmost level of care to every resident. All personnel at Prestige Care Aventura see each resident as their own mothers and fathers who deserve love and respect, and therefore every individual can expect the care and attention they have earned while living in a safe and relaxed location.

To make it simple, Prestige Care Aventura has no hidden expenses and includes virtually everything in its stated price; an in-house physician, laundry service, cable, Wi-Fi, housekeeping, nurse visits, nutritionist, gardening, yoga, group exercise, indoor/outdoor activities, assistance with transportation, home-cooked meals, haircuts, manicures and much more. Furthermore, they are proud to have a multi-lingual staff to accommodate to residents speaking English, Spanish, Hebrew and Russian.

Prestige Care Aventura is proud to be joining the community as Aventura’s first and only home-environment Assisted Living Facility.

If you would like to schedule a tour or receive more information about Prestige Care Aventura, please call Roman at (305) 912-7799 or email him at prestigecareaventura@gmail.com, to visit their website go to: prestigecareaventura.com