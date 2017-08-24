FirstService Residential and Eisinger Brown host Ron Book and Sen. Lauren Book

It was a powerhouse networking event when FirstService Residential and the law firm of Eisinger Brown Lewis Frankel & Chaiet hosted an Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Chairman’s Roundtable meeting featuring a legislative update presented by Florida Senator Lauren Book and her father Ron Book of Ronald L. Book, PA, introduced as “two people who have truly changed the lives of thousands.”

AMC Chair Gary Pyott, joined by Eisinger Brown shareholder Andy Lewis; firm partner Alessandra Stivelman; and Hector Vargas, president of FirstService Residential’s Florida High Rise Division South, welcomed business and community leaders gathered at the beautiful Island Club gracing Williams Island. The luncheon featured great musical entertainment by Tony Cruz and talented vocalist Cameron Wheeler, one of the Young Stars appearing in the upcoming Aventura Mall YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center and AT&T.

Sen. Lauren Book, elected to the Florida Senate in 2016, is the founder of Lauren’s Kids, working to prevent child sexual abuse and help survivors heal. An internationally respected child advocate and bestselling author, she is now serving as Democratic Leader Pro Tem, Chair of the Environmental Preservation and Conservation Committee, Vice Chair of the Environmental and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee, and a member of the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet

“My Dad taught me how to be an advocate, and to fight for what’s important and what’s right,” she said. “Two weeks before the session, I had twins and then we moved up to Tallahassee.” During her first legislative session, Sen. Book helped shepherd the passage of a bill facilitating clean-up of water coming into Lake Okeechobee. “There is no greater resource we have in our state than water, so we’re working to keep our drinking water safe, ‘testing at the tap’ in vulnerable communities, schools and healthcare facilities.

“As a new mom, I’m especially excited a bill passed enabling genetic screenings for newborns. We worked to ensure no gun legislation was passed this year; and the right to choose prevailed this session. I’m happy medical marijuana passed, but we still have a long way to go to make sure everyone has access.”

Next, longtime AMC friends applauded the civic efforts of Ron Book, whose lobbying and governmental affairs firm, Ronald L. Book, PA, is consistently ranked as one of Florida’s best. He serves on over 20 community organizations, chairs the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust, and is a founding member of his daughter’s non-profit organization, Lauren’s Kids.

Ron Book explained the legislature narrowly passed education House Bill 7069, which has sparked contention between school choice activists and traditional public school supporters worried the bill takes funding away from public schools. His passionately- spoken legislative process adjectives ranged from “dysfunctional” to “hopeful,” in terms of progress on long- term tax relief, increased homestead exemptions, and the fight against opiate addiction, supported by passage of minimal mandatory sentences for traffickers.

Both Lauren and Ron Book encouraged the community to participate in Lauren’s Kids 8th annual “Walk in My Shoes” statewide 1,500 mile walk kicking off in Key West on Saturday, Sept. 9. “Join us in creating positive change, making a difference and caring about those who are too young to be able to care for themselves.” To register visit LaurensKids.org

Eisinger Brown Lewis Frankel & Chaiet is a preeminent boutique law firm specializing in condo and community association law, commercial and residential real estate, construction, lender financing, civil, commercial, corporate and general litigation and insurance defense. “We are committed to providing high- quality, timely and cost- effective legal services with a solution- driven approach to solve legal problems, achieve business objectives and total satisfaction,” Lewis said. For more information, phone 954-894-8000 or visit eisingerlaw.com.

FirstService Residential is the nation’s largest property management company, managing over 7,400 community associations – over 40 in Aventura alone, including the opulent Bellini at Williams Island. “Partnering with FirstService Residential, communities enjoy enhanced property values, operating budget optimization, mitigated risk and improved resident lifestyle,” Vargas said. World -class services include front desk, concierge, pool and amenity management as well as developer consulting, procurement and energy management. FirstService Residential has won the 2017 Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce South Florida “Good to Great Award” recognizing businesses that have achieved greatness in their mission and established themselves as industry leaders. For more information, visit fsresidential.com

Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce. 305.932.5334. aventuramarketingcouncil.com