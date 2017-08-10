FirstService Residential Awarded Good to Great Award

FirstService Residential was named the winner of the 2017 Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce South Florida Good to Great Award in the large business category (1,000+ employees). The award recognizes businesses that have achieved greatness in their mission and established themselves as industry leaders.

The Good to Great Awards are open to all for-profit businesses, both public and private, that are headquartered in the tri-county area and show a pattern of transitioning from solid performance to great performance over a four-year period while demonstrating proven leadership and a solid workforce base.



FirstService Residential is South Florida’s leading residential property management company. The business recently led a concerted effort to transform its culture to operate as “one team,” which resulted in a renewed focus on teamwork and the simplification of processes and systems. This transformation has resulted in happy and fulfilled associates, which have in turn led to happy and fulfilled customers.

“We work tirelessly to deliver exceptional service with a personal touch to the communities and residents in our care. To be recognized for those efforts by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce is a tremendous honor,” said David Diestel, regional president, South, of FirstService Residential. “I am especially proud of this award because it recognizes our service-driven culture and the importance of teamwork, both of which are driving forces behind our success.”

