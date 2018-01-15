FirstService Residential to host LEADS Conference

FirstService Residential is gearing up to host its industry-leading event, the LEADS Conference (Learn. Evolve. Achieve. Discover. Succeed.) on March 16, 2018 at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL.

Previously known as the South Florida Conference & Exposition, the event is recognized as the state’s largest forum for networking, sharing community association best practices and learning from experts in the industry.

The LEADS Conference is designed to provide board members and their community association managers (CAMs) with the tools and knowledge to successfully manage the day-to-day operations and long-term planning for condominium and homeowner associations. The LEADS Conference will feature educational opportunities that fulfill state requirements for association board members and provide CAMs with continuing education credits.

“We are thrilled to offer the LEADS Conference, a day of learning that will bring together the best in the business to address the latest trends and hot topics impacting community associations today,” said David Diestel, regional president, South. “At FirstService Residential, we are in the business of enhancing the lives of people who live in residential community associations, and this event, and the breadth of knowledge and resources it will provide, is just one of the many ways we continue to raise the bar for professionalism in our industry.”

More than 2,500 participants are expected to attend, including association board members, sponsors and exhibitors, and FirstService Residential associates.

The featured sponsor of the event is Paul Davis Restoration, a leader in professional residential and commercial emergency restoration services. Other sponsors include Advanced Fire & Security, Doctor Aromas, CertaPro Painters, HUB, SRHL, ADS Technology, Allied Universal Security Services, Capital Contractor Services, The Trash Chute Company, Elite Casual Furniture, National Water Restoration, Union Bank HOA Services, Vasile Elevator, Inc., Pro-Max Restoration and Paint Corp., and Shades by Design.

If you’re interested in attending or want to inquire about sponsorship and vendor opportunities, visit leadsfsresidential.com.