Acqualina Resort & Spa, South Florida’s true luxury escape, continues to cement itself as the quintessential travel destination by garnering several prestigious industry accolades, including dual 2017 Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards for both Acqualina Resort and Acqualina Spa by ESPA. This year marks the fifth consecutive year that both the resort and spa have received this esteemed accolade.

In addition to the Forbes Travel Guide Awards, Acqualina also received the coveted 2017 AAA Five Diamond Award and has now maintained AAA Five Diamond status for nine consecutive years. Only 0.4 percent of all hotels achieve AAA Five Diamond Status. Acqualina was also recently recognized as TripAdvisor’s Top Luxury Beachfront Hotel in the Continental US, for the third consecutive year. Only the top 1 percent of hotels on TripAdvisor receive luxury status and this is based on reviews and opinions from millions of travelers worldwide. Finally, Acqualina has also been recognized as the #1 Hotel in Florida and #1 Hotel in Miami Beach in 2017 by US News & World Report’s 7th annual Best Hotels Awards. The resort was also included in the report’s Top 10 Luxury Hotels in the United States. The US News and World Report’s Best Hotels evaluate more than 3,000 luxury properties across the United States, the Caribbean, Canada and Mexico. The methodology accounts for both expert and guest sentiment, in addition to the industry accolades a hotel receives – the combination of which helps determine each hotel’s rank.

To celebrate Acqualina Resort & Spa’s recent achievements, Acqualina Spa by ESPA is delighted to offer a special “Five Stars, Five Offers, Five Days,” promotion exclusively for the Aventura News. Available Monday through Friday, the spa will offer a promotional rate of $159 inclusive of service charge (regularly $192) on the following treatments: 50 Minute Swedish Massage; 50 Minute Deeply Relaxing Massage; 50 Minute Skin Radiance Facial; 50 Minute Men’s Facial, Shoulder & Scalp Massage; 50 Minute Optimal Skin ProFacial.

This article must be presented to spa reception at time of massage. This offer is not combinable with other discounts and is not available on Saturday, Sunday or on holidays. Blackout days may apply. Offers expire March 31, 2017.

To book your spa appointment, please call 305.918.6844 or visit us at www.acqualinaresort.com.