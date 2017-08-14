Florida Community Bank Names Joseph C. Erwin New Credit Director of Commercial Real Estate Banking

Florida Community Bank (FCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph C. Erwin as Credit Director of Commercial Real Estate Banking. Erwin joins FCB’s Commercial Real Estate team with more than 30 years of financial service and leadership experience. Erwin will be leading the portfolio management of commercial real estate relationships, as well as underwriting new commercial real estate loans.

Prior to joining FCB, Erwin served as the Team Leader/Senior Vice President in Commercial Problem Asset Management at Regions Bank where he managed the South Florida and Atlanta Commercial Problem Asset Management departments with a focus on problem loan resolutions through the management of performance benchmarks. In addition, Erwin has held various positions in commercial banking including Commercial Real Estate Relationship Manager, Commercial Loan Officer and Loan Review Officer.

“Joseph is committed to providing customized banking solutions to South Florida’s leading businesses,” said Kent Ellert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Florida Community Bank. “He knows and understands the commercial banking industry, and we are pleased to welcome him and watch him excel in the South Florida community.”

Erwin received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. In line with FCB’s philanthropic initiatives and community endeavors, Erwin is a member of his Alma Mater’s Booster Club and supports efforts in elevating student-athletes’ overall educational and athletic experiences. He is also actively involved in his community with the Association of Commercial Real Estate Specialists (ACRES) and is President of the East Coast Basketball Officials Association in Palm Beach County. Erwin can be contacted at (954) 984-6240 and will be located in FCB’s Weston Corporate Office located at 2500 Weston Rd. #300 Weston, FL 33331, and he will also have an office in Palm Beach County. For more information on FCB, please visit FloridaCommunityBank.com.