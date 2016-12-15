FCB is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Schattie as Branch Manager of the Hallandale Beach banking center. In his new role, Schattie will be responsible for leading a team of dedicated banking professionals and expanding FCB’s market share in the Hallandale area by establishing and maintaining relationships with customers, business partners and members of the community.

Schattie has more than 10 years of banking experience, most recently serving as a Small Business Banker at City National Bank of Florida, where he won the top-ranked small business banker award for five consecutive years. He also held a number of positions at Wells Fargo Bank where he won six achievement awards for collaborating with diverse teams and successfully managing priorities. In line with FCB’s philanthropic initiative, Schattie is involved with several local organizations including the Hallandale Beach Chamber of Commerce, March of Dimes, Deliver the Dream and various charities devoted to diabetes research.

“Through Thomas’ award-winning experience and philanthropic community involvement, he has proven he will be an excellent addition to the Florida Community Bank family,” said Kent Ellert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Florida Community Bank. “We’re confident that his passion for collaboration and exceeding goals puts him in a strong position to lead our Hallandale Beach banking center successfully.”

Schattie holds a Bachelor’s in Business Management from Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, PA and also earned an MBA from American Intercontinental University in Fort Lauderdale. FCB’s Hallendale banking center is located at 1709 E Hallandale Beach Blvd and Schattie can be reached at (954) 306-7620. For more information, please visit FloridaCommunityBank.com

About Florida Community Bank

Florida Community Bank (NYSE: FCB) is the third largest Florida-based independent bank, and among the most highly capitalized banks in the state. Awarded a five-star rating from Bauer Financial™, FCB assets are more than $8.5 billion, with capital ratios that exceed regulatory standards. Since its founding in 2010, FCB has been steadfast in its commitment to delivering personalized service, innovation, and products and services equal to those offered by the national banks. Similarly, FCB recognizes the importance of community, fostering a corporate culture that promotes employee volunteerism at all levels, while supporting community-based programs and partnerships that help promote greater financial independence and improved quality of life for families. FCB serves individuals, businesses and communities across the state with 48 full-service banking centers from east to west, and from Daytona Beach to Miami-Dade. For more information, visit FloridaCommunityBank.com. Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.