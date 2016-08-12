Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (August 2, 2016) – Florida Medical Center welcomes Patricia Rosenberg as its new chief nursing officer. In this role, Rosenberg will be responsible for leading the nursing organization and overseeing clinical quality.

Rosenberg joins the leadership team with more than 35 years of healthcare experience, having most recently served as system director of clinical transformation at Trinity Health in Livonia, Michigan. Her previous leadership roles include administrative nursing director and chief nursing officer.

“Pat’s wealth of clinical experience and proven leadership capabilities will benefit our staff and patients as we work tirelessly to enhance patient care,” said CEO Trey Abshier. “We welcome her to Florida Medical Center.”

During her tenure at Trinity Health, Rosenberg led a team of directors and clinical transformation specialists to provide clinical leadership and achieve patient-centered quality and safety care across the Trinity Regional Ministry organizations of 91 hospitals. Among her many achievements, Rosenberg led the patient safety falls prevention initiative, resulting in a 52 percent decrease in the rate of falls.

Rosenberg earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Michigan State University in East Lansing and her Master of Science in Nursing from Wayne State University in Detroit.

About Florida Medical Center, a campus of North Shore

Florida Medical Center, a campus of North Shore is a 459-bed acute care hospital founded in 1973. Located at 5000 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Florida Medical Center is the home of The Heart Institute of Florida, the hospital’s center for cardiac services which offers a Hybrid Operating Suite, Heart Valve Clinic, Chest Pain Center and the Aortic Disease Institute of Florida.

The hospital is one of the only Comprehensive Stroke Centers in Western Broward County as designated by the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration, allowing physicians and staff to offer a higher level of stroke care to its patients. Florida Medical Center’s Surgical Weight Loss Center is also a designated Bariatric Center of Excellence by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

Florida Medical Center offers a broad range of medical and surgical services including: neurology and neurosurgery, a comprehensive orthopedics program, urology, psychiatry, gynecology, diagnostic imaging, pain center, wound care, diabetes education and 24-hour emergency services. Florida Medical Center has also recently opened a dedicated Senior Care Unit and Senior ER to accommodate the needs of the aging community.

Florida Medical Center received the following awards from Healthgrades, the leading online resource that helps consumers search, compare and connect with physicians and hospitals: ranked among the top 10% in the nation for cardiology services and coronary interventional procedures in 2014, five-star recipient for Coronary Intervention Procedures for 3 years in a row (2013-2015), five-star recipient for coronary interventional procedures for three years in a row (2013-2015), and five-star recipient for the treatment of heart failure two years in a row (2014-2015).

Florida Medical Center has also received recognition from the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus Performance Achievement Award in stroke care and the target stroke honor roll, the highest distinction awarded for stroke care. Florida Medical Center is fully accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation’s oldest and largest hospital accreditation agency. To learn more about Florida Medical Center, visit www.FloridaMedCtr.com.