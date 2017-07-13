Florida Medical Center Employee Receives Recognition from TeamHealth

TeamHealth, the hospital’s emergency room physician group, awards Florida Medical Center ED Technician, Bennie Jackson, as the recipient of the first TeamHealth recognition award.

Bennie is known by all to be hard working and dedicated. She is dependable, flexible and she always shows compassion for the patients in the emergency department that she takes care of. “I am happy to be able to congratulate Bennie for her commitment to Florida Medical Center, said Trey Abshier, chief executive officer. We are proud to have Bennie as part of our staff.”