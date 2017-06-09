Florida Medical Center honors DAISY Award Winner: Tanya Johnson, RN

As a nurse at Florida Medical Center, Tanya Johnson has some of the most important traits a caregiver should have. She is known for showing compassion, patience and excellent communication skills. Tanya is being recognized for being a team player and collaborating with her fellow nurses with the goal of delivering the best possible patient outcomes. Her patients frequently compliment the excellent care that she gives. She loves what she does and is truly making an impact on people’s lives.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a special program that recognizes the outstanding deeds nurses perform every day. It was created by the DAISY Foundation, which was founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his parents after they experienced firsthand the compassion and care of their son’s nurses.