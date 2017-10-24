Florida Medical Center Partners with the City of Lauderdale Lakes for the Mayor’s Health Challenge

Florida Medical Center joins the City of Lauderdale Lakes for the Mayor’s Health Challenge. This 6-month long weight-loss challenge is free and is open to all residents of Lauderdale Lakes and Florida Medical Center employees.

“I am looking forward to the City of Lauderdale Lakes becoming a healthier community. And it is with great pleasure that we partner with Florida Medical Center to pursue this healthy challenge.” said Mayor Hazelle Rogers, City of Lauderdale Lakes.

Florida Medical Center will offer a monthly weigh-in so participants can track their progress as well as offer a free screening and consultation with one of the hospital staff members on exercise, nutrition, blood pressure, cholesterol checks and weight loss surgery for those who meet the requirements.

“Florida Medical Center is honored to partner with the City of Lauderdale Lakes on this healthy lifestyle initiative,” said Trey Abshier, Chief Executive Officer of Florida Medical Center. “My hope is that in 6 months, our community will be healthier, and our city will be 1,000 pounds lighter!”

The Mayor’s Challenge will begin on October 24th. Each month, participants will be asked to check-in at Florida Medical Center and their weight loss progress will be monitored and tracked.

Below are the dates for the check-in events:

Tuesday, November 21st, 8:30am – 9:30am

Tuesday, December 19th, 8:30am – 9:30am

Tuesday, January 23rd, 8:30am – 9:30am

Tuesday, February 20th, 8:30am – 9:30am

Tuesday, March 20th, 8:30am – 9:30am

To register or for more information call 1-954-535-2785.