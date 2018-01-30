FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL CELEBRATES 26TH SEASON IN 2018

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Here ye! Here ye! All ye Kings and Queens, Knights and Nobles – and the rest of you wenches and barbarians! You are hereby notified by royal proclamation that your attendance is requested at the 26th annual Florida Renaissance Festival taking place from February 10th through March 25th, in the two-thousandth and eighteenth year A.D in the vast open land of Deerfield Beach’s Quiet Waters Park.

The iconic Florida Renaissance Festival will ring in its 26th season, and, for the third year in a row, will offer an extraordinary SEVEN theme-filled weekends as well as a fantastical journey back in time with a variety of fan favorite acts and performances. Upon stepping inside the gates of our village, attendees will be transported back to 16th-century Europe where they will find jesters, jugglers and jousting knights along with music, costumed characters, human powered games, artisan craft shops and enough food & drink for a royal family feast! It’s a full day of fun and entertainment where the entire family can experience the magic of the Renaissance era through an immersive interactive, real audience-participation scenario.

The Florida Renaissance Festival has grown into one of the nation’s most beloved events dedicated to recreating the historical era of the Renaissance, each year adding more entertainment and themed weekends while welcoming a crowd that has swelled over the years to nearly 100,000 annual attendees, and with more than two million people having participated over the course of the Festival’s 26 years.

“Being able to provide this alternate universe where attendees can immerse themselves in the rich history that is the Renaissance is something my team and I take great pride in,” said Bobby Rodriguez, Founder and Producer of the Florida Renaissance Festival. “We are proud to have the continuous support of the county, the city and our community which enables us to grow this event each year, resulting in a culturally enriching festival for people of all ages.”

Rodriguez has continuously raised the bar when it comes to incorporating new experiences into the Festival. Through his forward-thinking, he has set the standard for festivals of this nature to go “beyond Renaissance” by booking a variety of acts ranging from the Orient to Africa, as well as diversified themed weekends. In fact, this year’s Festival will introduce two newly themed weekends!

The Florida Renaissance Festival 2018 themed weekends include:

Swashbucklers and Sirens – February 10th – 11th

Shiver me timbers! This Pirate-themed opening weekend sees our village overrun with buccaneers and scallywags. Unearth the mysteries of the sea as sirens lure sailors and pirates alike. Anyone not prepared for a “salty” good time will be sent to walk the plank.

Time Travelers’/Steampunk Weekend – February 17th – 19th

If you like donning a top hat, vest, breeches, and monocle, then board your favorite 18th-century submarine or fantasy-like hot air balloon and zoom for this weekend dedicated to adventurers across the centuries. Bring your brassies Victorian “gears” and join us for “Steampunkin’” good time! Open on President’s Day, Monday February 19th!

Vikings and Barbarians – February 24th and 25th

Only the strongest and most courageous warriors will brave through this weekend. Norwegian brothers and sisters emerge from the mist on an icy wind, battleaxes in hand, donned in leather and fur during this chilling weekend.

Bodacious Bodices & Wenches – March 3rd and 4th

Behind every good man is a wench in the trench. Wenches Weekend celebrates the women of the Renaissance with hourglass curves and firey attitudes who can go toe-to-toe with their male counterparts.

International Weekend – March 10th and 11th

Yet another newly themed weekend! International Weekend celebrates all the exotic cultures that influenced the Renaissance in Europe through exploration and trade. From the Ottoman Empire to the Arabian peninsula, from Africa to the Orient, Polynesia and the New World, this weekend weaves in the impact that other exotic cultures left on this magnificent period.

Kilts & Colleens – March 17th & 18th

Sing, dance and be merry in your finest kilt whilst bagpipes blare throughout the Shire. Celebrate the Celtic traditions of the Irish, Scots, Cornish and Welsh during this uniquely themed weekend that honors this group of European tribes that existed during the Iron Age through Medieval Times!

Witches, Warlocks and all about Harry Potter – March 24th and 25th

Expecto Patronum! Bring on your baddest Patronus and chase away pesky dementors during this final themed weekend! Only the most magical witches and wizards in the village can conquer that which should not be mentioned! Wingardium Leviosa your butt off the couch as you won’t want to miss out on this most magical weekend. Muggles are welcome!

The 2018 season also includes a variety of fan favorite acts and performances with an invigorating entertainment lineup that includes something for everyone.

The Florida Renaissance Festival 2018 Acts & Performances include:

History of Chivalry – Live Steel Fighting

Join the History of Chivalry and experience the excitement of yesteryear as fully armored knights go to battle for their honor. Experience real Medieval style combat at its hardest and finest!

Gaze upon these legendary, beautiful aquatic creatures as they frolic both under the water and above the sea while captivating audiences. But beware as legend has it their beauty can lure sailors to their underwater palace for eternity!

A visual delight for the whole family! Two high-flying, wise-crackin’ acrobats who defy gravity through their aerial performances.

A medieval Belarusian music band of six who mix early Belarusian instruments sound with all-European mediaeval instruments such as lute, rebec, cister, flute and Arabic drum.

Thom Bedlam – Pirate close-up magician

Not your average rabbit-puller, this pirate magician will delight with a full spectrum of magic that will keep audiences guessing. A spectacular stage illusion show for the whole family.

Come witness an amazing demonstration of a medieval trebouchet – a catapult used to smash castle walls or throw projectiles over them. Definitely a powerful tool for a Medieval woman scorned!

The Florida Renaissance Festival is produced by the nationally acclaimed Bobby Rodriguez Productions and strives to create an entertaining and cultural experience for adults and children alike. The sponsors of the 2018 Florida Renaissance Festival Comcast, Warsteiner, Guinness, Pepsi-Cola and Funky Buddha Brewery.

Prices range from $25 for adults and $12 for children ages 6 to 11 years of age. Children 5 and younger are free. Special seasonal passes are available for $106 (adults), $59 (children) and group ticket rates are also offered.

While costumes are not necessary for admittance, thousands of people each year enhance their experience by donning garb from the Renaissance era, or participate in one of the festival’s special themed weekends.

For tickets and more information visit: www.ren-fest.com; Find us on Facebook: Florida Renaissance Festival; Follow us on Twitter: FlaRenFest and Instagram/flarenfest. Download our festival mobile app by searching Florida Renaissance Festival in the Apple iTunes store or Android market. If you prefer the historical method, call 954-776-1642.